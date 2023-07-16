Franck Kessie choosing between two major options as Barcelona career comes towards an end

Barcelona have found it very difficult to move players on this summer, with only Samuel Umtiti (mutual contract termination) having left so far.

Given their poor financial situation, selling players is absolutely essential in order for Barcelona to be able to register all of their new signings with LaLiga. The likes of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet have all been heavily linked with departing, but none have left at this stage.

Barcelona’s next sale could well be Franck Kessie. The Ivorian only joined from AC Milan last summer, but with the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan, he will look to be moved on in the next few weeks.

As per Marca, Kessie is currently under offer from two teams: Juventus and Al-Hilal. However, he desire is to either remain at Barcelona, or move to the Premier League, which could scupper any chances of a deal being completed in the immediate future.

Kessie is projected to join the Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour of the US, which indicates that he won’t be sold immediately, but as their financial issues grow more worrying, a deal will need to be resolved very soon.