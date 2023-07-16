FC Porto want to sign Barcelona youngster, loan plus option to buy deal being offered

Barcelona’s poor financial situation means that they will be forced into making significant player sales this summer, so that all of their new signings can be registered with LaLiga ahead of the start of the new season.

However, they have struggled to shift players, with only Samuel Umtiti (mutual contract termination) having left so far this summer. Despite this, there is sufficient interest in a number of their first team stars.

Nico Gonzalez is one of those attracting interest. The 21-year-old is off the back of a successful loan spell at Valencia, and A Bola have reported that FC Porto are keen on signing him.

🚨 Porto could sign Nico González on loan with an option to buy. Until now, the Catalans had refused this possibility. @abolapt 🇪🇸 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 16, 2023

The Portuguese giants want to take Nico on loan for the 2023-24 season, but they also wish to install a buy option in the deal, which Barcelona are not willing to include.

There has been talk of Xavi Hernandez retaining Nico’s services for next season, and he will certainly be assessed during pre-season. It remains to be seen whether he does leave Barcelona this summer.