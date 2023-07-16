Champions League rivals challenge PSG for Yassine Bounou

Paris Saint-Germain remain the front runners to complete a move to sign Sevilla goal keeper Yassine Bounou this summer.

Luis Enrique wants to build a team capable of winning the Champions League in the the French capital in 2024.

The Ligue 1 champions are confident Enrique can end their wait for a first Champions League trophy and the former Spain head coach has been handed a bumper transfer budget.

As per previous reports from Diario AS, Enrique has reached out to Bounou’s agent over a possible move, if the Moroccan international wants to leave Andalucia next month.

However, as per a fresh update from Marca, PSG will be challenged in their pursuit of the 32-year-old with interest from Premier League side Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Bayern and Inter can both offer Champions League football in 2023/24, which Sevilla also can, after wining the Europa League, but the interested clubs have a stronger chance to win it.