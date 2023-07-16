Barcelona star determined to play in natural position next season

As a result of Barcelona’s sub-standard options at right-back last season, Jules Kounde was forced into playing away from his natural position in the centre of defence.

Although he thrived at right-back when he played there, Kounde’s preference is to play centrally, although that is expected to be a tough task again ahead of the new season. Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are currently set in stone, as a result of their excellent displays last season.

With no new right-back having yet been signed, it means that Kounde will almost-certainly start the start out of position again, but Sport have reported that the French international will be fighting to play in central defence.

While Kounde is reported to have accepted playing at right-back again next season, his goal is to oust either Araujo or Christensen over the next few months.

Kounde has been doing extra training over the last few weeks as he aims to get himself in peak condition for his return to Barcelona, which will be on Monday. The 24-year-old has a clear goal in mind: reclaim the centre back spot.