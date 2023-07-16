Barcelona hoping to finalise five departures before first team squad leaves for US tour

While Barcelona have had a successful summer transfer window in terms of arrivals, they are severely struggled to move players on so far, with only Samuel Umtiti (mutual contract termination) having left.

Given their financial struggles, it is essential that Barcelona make significant player sales this summer. While they have not been able to do so as of yet, they hope to announce a string of departures over the next few days.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona hope to have sold Clement Lenglet, Alex Collado, Franck Kessie and Sergino Dest by the team the first team leaves for their pre-season tour of the United States on Wednesday.

Barcelona have been negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal for Lenglet, and they hope to have a breakthrough in the next few days. Collado is close to joining Real Betis on a free transfer, although deals of Kessie and Dest will be difficult to resolve before Wednesday.

Pablo Torre’s loan move to Girona is also expected to be resolved in the next few days, in a deal that will see Oriol Romeu join Barcelona. Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany, Deco and co will certainly hope that there is significant movement on outgoings in the very near future.