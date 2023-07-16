Barcelona

Barcelona have to raise €150m in order to sign Manchester City star this summer

Having already completed the signings of Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, Barcelona have now finalised a deal to sign Oriol Romeu from Girona.

That transfer is expected to be announced on Monday, which will then allow the club to focus their search on other areas. Signing a creative midfielder could be next, as Xavi Hernandez is keen on signing one this summer, according to Juan Jimenez Salvado.

Bernardo Silva is Barcelona’s preferred choice, although he is considered to be an “impossible dream”. This is further amplified by Marca, who have reported that Manchester City have set an €80m asking price on the Portuguese.

On top of that, Barcelona would have to shift €70m from their wage budget in order to register Bernardo. Given that it has been a hard task to sell players so far this summer, it seems almost impossible that a deal can be done.

Instead, other options will be explored, one of which could be Giovani Lo Celso. Xavi is a big fan of the Argentine, who is expected to be leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer. However, there has been no movement at this stage on Barcelona’s end.

