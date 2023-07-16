Barcelona could make bold Bernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong swap offer

Barcelona could test Manchester City’s resolve to keep Bernardo Silva with a bold swap offer involving Frenkie de Jong.

Silva has been linked with a potential move to Catalonia for the last 12 months despite his ongoing importance to City.

However, the rumours have resurfaced again this summer, with Xavi looking to add more creativity to his midfield until, ahead of an incoming La Liga title defence.

Despite the links, City’s €60m asking price for Silva would make a deal impossible, as Barcelona continue to recover from their financial issues.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, a deal could be brokered, if Barcelona include a player swap in the negotiations, with de Jong a long standing target for City.

De Jong rejected a move away last summer, amid huge interest from Manchester United, and he played a key role in a first league title win since 2019.

After missing out on Declan Rice, City are in the market for a new midfielder, with captain Ilkay Gundogan already switching to Barcelona.