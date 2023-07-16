Analysis: Why Giovani Lo Celso is a much-needed signing for Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have made a promising start to the summer transfer window, with Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque have already signed. Oriol Romeu, their Sergio Busquets replacement, is also expected to join within the next few days.

Despite this, Mateu Alemany and Deco are far from finished, and they plan to strengthen further, although it will depend on departures, which have been rather scarce so far as only Samuel Umtiti has left.

Xavi Hernandez has outlined his demands to Barcelona, as was revealed by Joan Laporta earlier this week. He wants two midfielders, as well as a new right-back. Romeu will be one of the formers, and recent reports have suggested who Xavi wants as his other midfielder.

According to Sport, Xavi wants to sign a creative midfielder this summer, and the big name that fits this bill is Bernardo Silva. However, Barcelona have been priced out of a move for the Portuguese, meaning that other targets will need to prioritised by the club.

The report suggests that Giovani Lo Celso is also a target, and he is a much more economically viable option for Barcelona. With Tottenham Hotspur wanting to sell the Argentine this summer, it could present an opportunity for the LaLiga champions to make their move.

As a creative midfielder, Lo Celso would be an outstanding fit for Barcelona. As his statistics suggest, he is an excellent chance creator, which will be incredibly valuable to Xavi’s side.

When Pedri and Ousmane Dembele were injured earlier this year, it was plain to see how much they struggled without them in the team. Their absences especially affected Robert Lewandowski’s form, but if Lo Celso is brought in, he can be that central creative player that can fill the void when required.

Lo Celso is unlikely to be a regular starter considering Barcelona already have Pedri, Gavi and Gundogan as options of the “number eight” role, but he is a very good squad member, and across the course of the season, he will almost certainly help the Blaugrana win matches.

Lewandowski, Gundogan, Pedri, Dembele and Raphinha will all thrive playing alongside Lo Celso, and Barcelona are sure to score more goals with him in their squad.

Given that Spurs want Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis, Barcelona could very easily sort out a swap deal in which they would be able to sign Lo Celso. However, it remains to be seen whether they do just that.