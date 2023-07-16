Analysis: Barcelona’s plan for Ilkay Gundogan in 2023/24

Barcelona’s plans for the 2023/24 season have followed a relatively solid path in the early summer market.

The ongoing financial restraints at the club mean Xavi is burdened with a constant need to balance the books in Catalonia as he looks to plan a title defence.

Barcelona’s impressive 2022/23 title win was built on a core of veteran players, emerging young stars and key names signed on flexible deals.

The club’s business in recent weeks has continued that strategy with the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan not incurring a transfer fee for the defending Spanish champions.

Barcelona signalled their interest in Gundogan in the final weeks of last season with the midfielder indicating his commitment to Manchester City until the end of the campaign.

That focused mentality bore fruit for Gundogan, as City secured a monumental treble at the end of the campaign, with their veteran midfielder captaining the ship over the line.

City’s incredible end to the season left all parties with a clean summer as Gundogan approached a crossroads.

Barcelona initially looked to ramp up the pressure via a two year contract offer, and despite City’s desire to retain Gundogan, he opted to hedge his bets on a new challenge.

With the deal now ratified and Gundogan’s arrival confirmed, ahead of a USA preseason tour, attention now turns to his place in the Barcelona team this season

Sergio Busquets’ departure has left a hole in Barcelona’s midfield, and whilst Gundogan is not a set replacement, he is the only Barcelona midfield player with a similar experience level.

Across all competitions, Gundogan’s game load will be managed, as Xavi looks to utilise him correctly, but the wider plan is unconfirmed.

If Oriol Romeu comes in, he is unlikely to operate as a Busquets-style sole pivot, with Gundogan or Frenkie de Jong set to play alongside him.

However, if a deal for Romeu is not completed, a possible de Jong/Gundogan double pivot could work, with Pedri moved into an advanced role, but the questions outweigh the solutions for Xavi.