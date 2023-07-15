Villarreal to miss out on signing of leading goalkeeper target

Villarreal have been one of the most active Spanish clubs in the transfer market so far this summer. Several players have been signed for Quique Setien’s first team squad, while there has also been high-profile departures, the most recent of which being Pau Torres, who joined Aston Villa.

One area that Villarreal are keen to strengthen is in the goalkeeper department. Geronimo Rulli’s move to Ajax in January left Pepe Reina as first-choice keeper, and they are keen to sign a new number one this summer.

Unfortunately for them, it appears that it won’t be Dominik Livakovic. Villarreal had been very interested in signing the Croatian international, but Fabrizio Romano has now reported that he is close to signing for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahçe are closing in on Dominik Livaković deal. Agreement in place with the player, personal terms sealed. 🟡🔵 Fenerbahçe are also on the verge of closing the agreement with Dinamo Zagreb, as @yagosabuncuoglu reports. Meanwhile, Becão will fly to Istanbul on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Q1dJDRWoau — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023

It means that Villarreal will need to move on to other targets, one of which is Trabzonspor stopper Ugurcan Cakir. However, if there are unable to sign anyone, club officials have no problem in sticking with Reina for another season.