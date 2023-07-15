Sergino Dest focused on Barcelona mission in 2023/24

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has no interest in leaving the club this summer as he looks to revive his La Blaugrana career.

Dest arrived in Catalonia from Ajax in 2020, under the tenure of former boss Ronald Koeman, and quickly established himself as first choice right back under his fellow Dutchman.

However, the arrival of Xavi in 2021 changed the picture for Dest, as he became a squad player under the former Spain international.

Xavi sanctioned a season long loan move to AC Milan at the start of the 2022/23 campaign as he was happy to go with other options in Dest’s position ahead of a crucial campaign.

However, as Barcelona were marching towards a first La Liga title since 2019, Dest was struggling for consistency in Italy, with just two league starts, and his purchase clause was not activated at the San Siro.

Following a summer return to Barcelona, Dest looked set to move on again, with Xavi covered at right back, but the 22-year-old is ready to fight for his place in the months ahead.

“I see myself staying at Barcelona. Obviously I have to show my value in preseason”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“It depends on me. My stance is to stay here and have a good season with Barcelona.”