Real Sociedad release ‘Antoine Griezmann’ kit

Real Sociedad have caused a social media storm following the release of their new kit for the 2023/24 season.

La Real are back in the Champions League for the upcoming campaign and the club have dropped their new jersey online with fans in love with the updated design.

However, alongside La Real fans rushing out to buy the kit, former star Antoine Griezmann has joined the love in for the new shirt, with a cheeky Tweet sent to his old employers.

The Atletico Madrid striker burst onto the Spanish football scene in his time in San Sebastian after emerging through the youth ranks to make his first team bow in 2009.

Griezmann scored 46 La Liga goals at the club, before joining Atletico in 2014, and he remains a firm fan with his post asking for a new La Real shirt for his son Amaro.

👕 Ya está preparada la de Amaro, la tuya siempre lo ha estado. ¿Cuándo te pasas? #Zubieta | #AurreraReala https://t.co/WMxjBiLm5s pic.twitter.com/8jUpKxpsUx — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) July 15, 2023

Real Sociedad responded by creating one for him and his son with fans offering bold predictions of a potential future return to the Basque Country.