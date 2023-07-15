New signings not currently in Diego Simeone’s ideal starting line-up for new season

Atletico Madrid made a fast start to the summer transfer window, having completed the signings of Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino within the first couple of weeks of it opening.

While Mourino will be loaned out for the 2023-24 season, the other three are to be in Diego Simeone’s squad for the new campaign. However, as reported by Diario AS, none of them currently enter Simeone’s ideal starting line-up.

Jan Oblak, who recently returned to action for Atletico, is still first-choice goalkeeper, while Simeone has opted to stick with the same starting five defenders that were so instrumental for the second half of last season (Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco).

It means that Galan, Soyuncu and Azpilicueta will have to convince Simeone in order to displace one of the establish defenders in his team. Irrespective, it shows the strong level of depth that Atletico Madrid have going into the new season.