New Real Madrid signing dazzles teammates after impressive first week at the club

Earlier this month, Arda Guler became Real Madrid’s fifth signing of the summer, after a deal was agreed with Fenerbahce to sign the 18-year-old sensation.

Like some of his new teammates, Guler began pre-season training this week, and he has made a very good first impression. According to Diario AS, he has “captivated” his teammates with his quality and brazenness.

Guler, who will remain at Real Madrid for this-coming season rather than going out on loan, is exceeding expectations so far at his new club, and he is continuing to produce moments of quality in training.

Given that Guler has committed himself to Real Madrid for the long haul, it is very exciting for Madridistas that he has made an excellent start to his career in the Spanish capital. The next test will be on the club’s pre-season tour of the US, in which Guler will play his first minutes as a Los Blancos player.