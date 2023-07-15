Joselu joins Real Madrid stars in early preseason return

Real Madrid have gained a few extra bodies back at the start of their preseason camp in the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti was joined by just 10 first team players on the club’s official return to summer training due to a host of extended summer breaks and extra time granted to veteran players.

The majority of stars involved in June’s international window were excused to recover to ensure they arrived at Valdebebas in ideal condition for a gruelling preseason.

Fitness coach Antonio Pintus is famous for his tough sessions and the players have been put through their paces ahead of flying off on a preseason tour of the USA.

According to reports from Diario AS, the squad has been bolstered by three players involved with Spain’s UEFA Euro Nations title winning side last month, including new signing Joselu.

Defenders Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez have joined Joselu in returning two days earlier than scheduled with new man looking to make a positive impression on Ancelotti.