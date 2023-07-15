Greek giants Olympiacos to battle with LaLiga sides for signing of Sevilla forward

Despite having had a very successful end to last season, which saw them easily stave off the threat of relegation and also win their seventh Europa League title, Sevilla could be going into next season on the backfoot.

Jose Luis Mendilibar, now head coach on a permanent basis, has an aging squad, and significant sales will be required in order for him to sign all of his targets this summer.

It has been a tough task trying to move players on, but one that could be leaving is Rafa Mir. The 26-year-old has already attracted interest from Mallorca and Valencia, and MD have now reported that Olympiacos are keen on signing him.

Mir is unlikely to be used by Mendilibar next season, and a departure is very likely. Olympiacos, managed by former Espanyol head coach Diego Martinez, will feel that they have an edge over the competition as they can offer him European football.

Sevilla will hope to conclude a sale over the next few weeks, so that their attention can turn towards added much-needed reinforcements to Mendilibar’s squad.

Image via CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Image