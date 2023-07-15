Girona ask Barcelona for €5m-plus-player in order to finalise Oriol Romeu deal

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Oriol Romeu, who has been identified as their top target to replace Sergio Busquets, who left the pivot position vacant when he departed at the end of last season.

Barcelona have been working on the deal for a couple of weeks, and they are currently in final negotiations with Girona over a fee. Romeu has an €8m release clause, but the Blaugrana do not want to pay this outright.

Girona have agreed to lower the price, and according to Sport, they have asked Barcelona for €5m plus add-ons. They also want Pablo Torre included as part of the deal, which would see the young midfielder join on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona are prepared to let Torre leave on loan, as Xavi Hernandez does not have plans to use him next season. This deal could certainly work well for all parties, and Romeu could soon be making the short trip across Catalonia to sign for the LaLiga champions.