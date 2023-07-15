Carlo Ancelotti confirms midfield plan for Eduardo Camavinga

Carlo Ancelotti will bring Eduardo Camavinga back into his Real Madrid midfield unit this season.

The French international was shifted from his preferred position midway through the 2022/23 season to cover at left back following an injury to Ferland Mendy.

Ancelotti opted to play Camavinga in defence due to his versatility despite previously opting to bring a central defender across to full back.

Camavinga responded positively to the change, with no real drop off in performance, and France head coach Didier Deschamps also used him in defence at the start of 2023.

However, with Mendy back fit, and the return of Fran Garcia, Ancelotti’s left back options are boosted and Camavinga will be back in the engine room in 2023/24.

“He played at full back as an emergency due to Mendy’s injury”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Mendy is doing very well now, as is García, who can contribute a lot to us.

“Camavinga is a midfielder with lots of quality and the idea is to use him as an interior or a pivot, not as a full back.

“If Mendy and García are there, he’s not going to play in defence.”

Ancelotti’s comments indicate a plan over who will start in his midfield next season with Jude Bellingham and Camavinga seeming to be certainties in the starting XI.

However, the Italian is also planning a tactical reshuffle in the coming weeks, but there is likely to be just one regular midfield spot available.