Carlo Ancelotti delighted with Jude Bellingham’s ‘adjustment’ at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has offered a positive update on Jude Bellingham’s first month at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos secured a deal with Borussia Dortmund in June to bring in their No.1 transfer target ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Bellingham spoke of his desire to make an impact in Madrid and the England international is set to play a key role in the upcoming campaign.

The early stages of Bellingham’s time in the Spanish capital have not been completely smooth with a minor knee injury forcing the club to alter his preseason schedule.

But, despite the setback, Ancelotti has been impressed by the 20-year-old, as he plans changes in Real Madrid midfield this season.

“He’s adjusting well. He’s a very young player and different from the other midfielders we have”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We’re very happy he’s with us and he raises the level of Real Madrid.

“He works hard, he’s fine and he’ll play on this tour.”

Real Madrid are expected to depart on their USA preseason tour in the coming days ahead of four matches in North America.

Alongside an El Clasico clash with Barcelona on July 29, Ancelotti will also face challenges from two of his former sides, in Juventus and AC Milan, and Premier League giants Manchester United.