Carlo Ancelotti confirms plans to move away from current tactical system for next season

It has been a very productive transfer window so far for Real Madrid, following the arrivals of Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Arda Guler.

However, they have yet to replace Karim Benzema, who left at the end of last season to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. There have been attempts to sign a new number nine, with Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe among those being targeted, but they have been unsuccessful so far.

If that remains the case until the start of the season, Real Madrid will be without a top-level striker, which has led to rumours of Carlo Ancelotti moving away from his 4-3-3 system in favour of a 4-3-1-2. Speaking to the media on Friday (via Relevo, the Italian appeared to go along with this speculation.

“It may be that this year we are going to play a different system, taking into account what we have done (in the transfer market). We do not have to forget the systems that we have used in recent years and that have given us a lot of success, but we have to try to find a new style. We will try on the tour (of the USA), which is an important moment of pre-season.”

Real Madrid appear to still be continuing their efforts to sign a new number nine, but a change of system could be very effective if they are unable to finalise a deal with any prospective targets.