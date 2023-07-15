Barcelona yet to contact pivot target previously wanted by Xavi Hernandez

Following the announcement of Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season, Barcelona began the task of finding a new pivot for Xavi Hernandez’s squad, as the 34-year-old had been their only senior option.

Having missed out on the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Marcelo Brozovic, they recently turned their attentions to Oriol Romeu, and the 31-year-old looks set to make the move from Catalan rivals Girona.

Another pivot that Barcelona had been linked with was Guido Rodriguez, and as Diario AS have reported, Xavi told the Real Betis midfielder (after the last meeting between the two sides in April) that he was very interested in signing him this summer.

“Don’t negotiate with anyone; we like you very much.”

However, since then, neither Mateu Alemany nor Deco have approached Betis in regards to Rodriguez, and given that Romeu is set to sign in the next few days, it is very unlikely that Barcelona will move now.