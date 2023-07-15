Barcelona confirm USA preseason tour plans

Barcelona’s preseason campaign is set to intensify in the coming days as the squad prepare to head to the USA.

The majority of Xavi’s squad have returned from their summer breaks with preseason training already underway in Catalonia ahead of the new campaign.

However, alongside training at their domestic base, the players will also play four warm up matches in the USA, with the club confirming their plan to depart for California on July 19.

¡El miércoles volaremos hacia Estados Unidos! ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/urb5j1fl08 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

As part of the tour, Barcelona will face Juventus in Santa Clara on July 23, followed by Arsenal in Los Angeles four days later, and an El Clasico battle with Real Madrid in Texas on July 29.

Two Saturdays away from El Clásico ⏳#BarçaOnTour pic.twitter.com/6qvdURQqrY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

Xavi’s will complete their stint in the USA with a tie against AC Milan on August 2 in Las Vegas before returning to Spain to take on Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy final on August 8.

The first La Liga game of the 2023/24 campaign comes on August 12 away at Getafe.