Barcelona midfielder is a “priority target” for Juventus – talks planned in the next few days

Having already signed three players, with more arrivals planned, it will be essential for Barcelona to sell players this summer in order to be able to register all of their new signings with LaLiga ahead of the 2023-24 season.

However, they have struggled to move players on so far, with only Samuel Umtiti (mutual contract termination) having left. They will hope that departures pick up in the next few weeks, and there is hope that this is the case.

One player that has been heavily linked with leaving Barcelona is Franck Kessie. The Ivorian only joined from AC Milan last summer, but a return to Italy could be on the cards as Juventus are very interested in signing him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Understand Franck Kessié remains one of the priority targets for Juventus. The intention is to insist in the next days and try to check if the player would be open to the move. ⚪️⚫️🇨🇮 Kessié always wanted to stay at Barça or try Premier League experience — Juve will try to push. pic.twitter.com/SDByPuPFxo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023

Juventus consider Kessie to be a “priority target”, and talks are planned for the next few days, in which they will hope to convince him to join. This could be tricky, as Kessie prefers to stay at Barcelona or move to the Premier League.

Barcelona are open to selling Kessie this summer, and they will hope that he can agree personal terms with Juventus in the next few days. After that, a deal is likely to be expedited, which could mean that the Blaugrana finally secure their second departure.