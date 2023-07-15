Aurelien Tchouameni makes feelings on Real Madrid future clear on social media

In the last few weeks, Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, just one year after he was signed from AS Monaco.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Tchouameni, who has also been mentioned as being sold in order for Real Madrid to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe.

However, after Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid have no intention of selling Tchouameni this summer, the player himself appeared to confirm that he also has no intention of leaving, as he liked a tweet referencing Romano’s report.

📲❌ Tchouaméni likes a tweet about @FabrizioRomano’s report: “NOT FOR SALE.” pic.twitter.com/svts6r9H0t — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 15, 2023

Real Madrid see Tchouameni as being a long-term part of their midfield, alongside the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and new signings Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Tchouameni had a difficult first season at Real Madrid, but club officials are very confident that he will become a vitally important player over the next few years.