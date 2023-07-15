Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix “dreams” of joining Barcelona

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, since it was confirmed that Chelsea would not be re-signing him on a permanent basis.

It meant that Felix returned to Atletico, where he has been part of pre-season training over the last week. However, he is unlikely to remain there, as he is not in Diego Simeone’s plans for next season.

Felix has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and Benfica in recent weeks, but at this stage, nothing is advanced, much to the frustration of the Portuguese, as well as Atletico, who are keen to move him on.

One club that will almost-certainly not sign Felix this summer is Barcelona, as their financial issues would not allow a permanent deal to take place, even if they were interested. However, it is a move that the 23-year-old wants, according to MD.

Barcelona have been linked with Felix in the past, and reports suggest that he dreams of making the move to Catalonia, although it is very, very unlikely at this stage, as Xavi Hernandez is considering other targets.

It remains to be seen where Felix ends up by the end of the summer. If he is still at Atletico Madrid by late-August, Barcelona could have a chance at signing him on loan, providing that the finances allow it. However, it would be highly unlikely.