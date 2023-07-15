Arnaut Danjuma keen on Serie A move despite strong interest from Everton

After Tottenham Hotspur decided against signing him on a permanent basis, Arnaut Danjuma has returned to Villarreal, although he is unlikely to remain there by the end of the transfer window.

Danjuma fell out of favour under Quique Setien earlier in the 2022-23 campaign, which prompted the move to Spurs. As a result, he is expected to leave again this summer, and he has plenty of potential suitors.

Feyenoord are interested in bringing Danjuma back to the Netherlands, although his preference is to remain in Europe’s top five leagues. Everton are very interested in signing him, while La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) have reported that he is keen on a move to AC Milan.

The report states that there has not yet been an economic agreement between the two clubs and that there are still plenty of details left to evaluate, but Danjuma is said to be keen on the move.

If a deal were to happen, it is likely to be another loan move, so Villarreal would not have the opportunity to generate even more funds, having already sold Nicolas Jackson and Pau Torres in big-money transfers.

It remains to be seen how Danjuma’s situation progresses, but one thing for certain is that he is very unlikely to still be at Villarreal by the end of the summer.