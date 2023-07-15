Arda Turan gushes over former club Atletico Madrid – “They called me nothing but a legend”

Under the stewardship of Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid have been in a golden era over the last 12 years. They have won two LaLiga titles (2013-14, 2020-21), two Europa League crowns (2011-12, 2017-18) and also reached two Champions League finals (2013-14, 2015-16).

Arda Turan was part of the early years of success at Atletico. He won LaLiga once, the Europa League once, the Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup during his four-season stay at Los Colchoneros.

Despite joining Barcelona in 2015, he is fondly remembered at the club, and as he told Rezzan Yetis of Tivibu Spor, he felt most at home when he was at Atletico.

“Atletico Madrid made me feel more at home than I’ve ever felt anywhere else. When I went there, they called me nothing but a legend.”

Turan also spoke of Caglar Soyuncu, who joined Atletico this summer. He revealed that they have a very close relationship, and that he was involved in the 27-year-old move to his former side.

“I love Caglar Soyuncu so much. He has a very special place in my heart as a human being. He always calls me ‘my captain, my brother, my teacher’. I met with Atletico Madrid officials many times during his transfer. Caglar will be a great fit for Atletico.”

It’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid hold a special place in Turan’s heart, and he will certainly be cheering them on next season, as they aim to get back amongst Barcelona and Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race.