Yan Couto joins Yangel Herrera in Girona return

Girona’s busy summer transfer business has continued with two signings inside 24 hours.

The club’s link to Premier League champions Manchester City is at the heart of the two deals with Yangel Herrera returning to Catalonia after spending the 2022/23 season on loan in Catalonia.

Venezuelan international Herrera joins on a permanent deal as part of a four-year contract with Yan Couto joining him back at the Estadi Montilivi.

Couto is in a similar situation to Herrera, as a frequent City Football Group loanee, with his switch to Girona a third loan spell for him at the club.

The 21-year-old Brazilian defender spent the 2020/21 and 2022/23 seasons on loan at Girona, either side of a stint at Sporting Braga in Portugal.

Both players played a key role in Girona’s 10th place La Liga finish with Herrera’s future now settled, and Couto unlikely to be recalled by City, if Girona want a future permanent transfer move.

Images via Girona CF on Twitter