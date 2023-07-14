Wantaway Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix rejects Premier League interest

While Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix might make nice publicly, it appears certain that both parties will at least look for an exit this summer.

After the Portuguese left the club in the January transfer window, Atletico played their best football last season, and while that is not necessarily down to his departure, it appears clear he has no natural place in the starting line-up under Diego Simeone.

As such he is likely to move on this summer. One of the clubs that have shown a keen interest in offering him an exit route is Aston Villa, but according to Marca, Felix has rejected the idea on account of the fact that he wants to play Champions League football next season.

Alternatively Manchester United have been linked with Felix, although exclusively in England rather than in Spain. Meanwhile Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be interested, and specifically manager Luis Enrique, but their ability or desire to move for him depends on the departure of Kylian Mbappe. With that looking less likely, it looks as if his preferred option might not be available. Former club Benfica may also offer him an exit route, if other options do not transpire.

His future continues to be an unknown this summer, with increasing doubts about just how much of an immediate impact he can make at the top level, following an unsuccessful loan at Chelsea. In spite of his obvious talent, top teams rarely afford players much time to adapt, and less so for loan players.