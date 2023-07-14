Spain star Thiago Alcantara attracting Saudi Arabia interest

Former Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara is a transfer target for two sides in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League has embarked on an incredible summer spending spree in recent weeks with their top four sides brought under the control of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

PIF are backing defending champions Al Ittihad, alongside Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli, in their push to sign Europe-based stars.

Thiago’s former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino has already completed a move to Al Ahli with Reds captain Jordan Henderson rumoured to be on the radar of Al Ettifaq.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Thiago is an option for two unnamed sides in the Middle East, as he looks to assess his future at Anfield.

The summer arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have increased competition for midfield spots at Anfield with Barcelona also considering a potential return for 32-year-old next month.