Pablo Torre to miss Barcelona USA tour to complete loan exit

Pablo Torre is not expected to travel for Barcelona’s USA preseason tour as he looks to source a loan exit.

Torre is rated as one of the brightest young Spanish talents in La Liga with Barcelona keen to nurture his development in the next 12 months.

After joining from Racing Santander in 2022, he made 13 appearances across all competitions across all competitions last season, as part of his acclimatisation to life at Barcelona.

However, with his first team role expected to be reduced again in the upcoming campaign, he looks set to leave on loan to gain more top-flight experience.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not include the 20-year-old on their flight to California, as he continues loan talks with neighbours Girona.

The potential loan deal for Torre at Girona is not connected to Barcelona’s ongoing transfer push for Oriol Romeu with the veteran midfielder edging closer to the Spanish champions.