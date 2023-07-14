Next move could define future for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix

When Atletico Madrid blew their transfer record into smithereens to sign Joao Felix, it seemed like an astute move. Here was an 18-year-old destined to be one of the best players in the world, who would likely have moved to one of their more wealthy competitors, but by getting him early, they were able to secure one of the biggest young talents in the game.

Signing him at that age, for that price was a statement of intent that after two Champions League finals, they were gaining ground on Real Madrid and Barcelona. Even better, if they wanted to sell him after five to six years, he would theoretically be at his most valuable, entering his peak years.

However somewhere along the way, he got lost on the path to that destiny. Fast forward four years, Felix’s destination is the subject of plenty of pools in online sports betting, but where he will be come September is anyone’s guess.

After three-and-a-half years of niggling injuries, and inconsistent flashes of brilliance, manager Diego Simeone benched him for a run of eight league games. Fears that they might not be suited to each other, either in terms of personality, or football, or both, seemed to have been realised.

Felix looked free and delighted when he joined Chelsea on loan in January, speaking wonders of the attacking football and life in London. Yet their initial flourishing affair quickly lost its spark, as Chelsea’s season sunk in dramatic fashion – with it Felix, and their chances of ending up together.

It felt like the narrative shifted from Simeone not utilising Felix’s talents, to Felix just not having quite that level of talent – or the ability to exploit it. Now his options look far more scarce. Aston Villa, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with him, yet there seems little in the way of concrete interest. So have former club Benfica, which just goes to show the lack of progress he has made.

This next move threatens to be decisive for his career. If Felix were to take the wrong step, it could permanently relegate him out of that top echelon of talent in the eyes of managers and sporting directors. While performing at the elite level is obviously hardest, the further down the ladder you go, the less talent surrounds you too.

Felix must ensure that his next manager is one that believes in him, is prepared to wait for him to blossom, and is clear on exactly how to get the best of him. If his next move seems him flourish, it will be a confirmation of his talent in the eyes of the footballing world. If Felix takes the wrong turn at this crossroads, it might mean a very different destiny from the one that he seemed set for when he left Lisbon.