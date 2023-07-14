Luis Enrique wants Sevilla star Bono at PSG

Luis Enrique is considering a bold transfer move for Sevilla goal keeper Yassine Bounou this summer.

Enrique is looking to build a team capable of winning major titles in Paris following his move to the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions are hoping Enrique can end their long wait for a first Champions League trophy and the former Spain head coach will be given a sizeable transfer budget.

As per reports from Diario AS, Enrique has reached out to Bounou’s representatives over the potential for a move, if the Moroccan international is interested in leaving Andalucia.

The 32-year-old has played a crucial role for club and country in the last 12 months with a Europa League title win and a World Cup semi final appearance at Qatar 2022.

However, Enrique could look to tempt him to the Parc des Princes as competition for first choice stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as part of a €20m deal, with Sevilla looking to raise transfer funds.