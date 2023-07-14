Girona make fourth signing of the summer with midfielder from Manchester City

Girona have made their fourth signing of the summer as Sporting Director Quique Carcel gets things moving with the addition of Yangel Herrera from Manchester City.

Savio Moreira (on loan), Paulo Gazzanigga and Daley Blind have all decanted to the North of Catalonia this summer, as Girona look to replace exits that number in their double figures.

Herrera was on loan from City last season, and performed well without being a guaranteed starter for Michel Sanchez. He played 20 times and scored twice and assisted twice.

🗣 @YangelHerrera8 "Estic molt content d'unirme al Girona FC d'aquesta manera. Amb aquest contracte em sento més part del projecte."#Yangel2027 — Girona FC (@GironaFC) July 14, 2023

Herrera signed a four-year deal with Girona for an undiclosed fee, bringing to an end a run of five successive loans for the Venezuelan. He told the club media that he was proud to sign permanently with Girona, and felt as if he was more part of the project there.

With the exit of Ivan Martin and the potential loss of Oriol Romeu, Girona are in need of depth at the position, with Aleix Garcia set to continue after signing a new deal. Herrera generally serves as a box to box presence with plenty of aerial threat.