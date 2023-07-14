Everton face competition from Milan for La Liga forward target

For the second summer in a row, it appears as if Arnaut Danjuma will be on his way out of Villarreal. The Dutch forward was successful in his only full season representing the Yellow Submarine, but all parties appear to be set on a departure.

After a move to West Ham collapsed last summer, he had to wait until January to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan, where he would make just 12 appearances and score twice.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Feyenoord and Everton have been joined by Milan in the race for his signature this summer. Danjuma has already spoken with the managers of the former two, and the Rossoneri are in contact with his agents. They say a decision is expected soon.

AC Milan have entered the race for Danjuma. He's in the list while Feyenoord and Everton are also in discussion with the player. 🔴🇳🇱 Understand has met with Sean Dyche and Arne Slot whilst Milan speaks with his agents. Big days for Danjuma, decision expected soon. pic.twitter.com/PBWivmTTFa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

From a Villarreal point of view, they will be hoping to at least recover the €23.5m they paid for Danjuma. His value shot up after helping Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals, but has since depressed after a disappointing campaign last year.