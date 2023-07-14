Edinson Cavani’s transfer block remains at Valencia

Valencia striker Edinson Cavani remains trapped in a transfer war of attrition with the club.

The veteran Uruguayan played a rotating role at Los Che in 2022/23 despite the club battling against relegation until the final game of the campaign.

Cavani’s starting place was cut down following the February arrival of Ruben Baraja with the former midfielder opting for other options in his attack.

Baraja is willing to let Cavani go this summer, as he does not have a place in his plans, but the club are struggling to reach an agreement.

As per reports from Marca, both sides are open to Cavani leaving, but the experienced striker is unhappy over his treatment at the Estadio Mestalla.

Cavani is under contract for another 12 months and does not want to lose out on the salary he is due.

Boca Juniors are tracking the 36-year-old but they want a free transfer, which can only be achieved if Valencia seal a financial settlement.