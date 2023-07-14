Carlo Ancelotti calls Real Madrid to calm doubts within the club, casts doubt on future

Carlo Ancelotti is at the centre of a bizarre love triangle, where Brazil want him, Real Madrid theoretically do but are not committed to him, and the Italian likes them both but doesn’t want to burn any bridges.

Last month the President of the CBF Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed that Ancelotti would join them in 2024 for the Copa America tournament. However neither Real Madrid nor Ancelotti have acknowledged this publicly.

As per Cadena SER, this has caused doubts within the club about his ability to continue motivating the players all season should things go wrong, if he is to leave the club in June. It is mentioned that those doubts do not extend to the squad themselves.

According to Marca however he has called the club in order to settle any doubts, and reassured them that he is completely committed to Real Madrid. He also told the club that he agreed terms with Brazil, should his time with Real Madrid end, but has not signed anything, and their information is that Ancelotti would even consider renewing with Los Blancos if it were offered to him.

Even so, Eder Militao, who is clearly committed to both, has spoken positively about the impact that Ancelotti will have at Brazil, certainly seeming convinced that he will coach the Selecao.

The Madrid paper go on to say that Rodrigues even called General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez to update him on the situation, and agreed to tone down the public pursuit of Ancelotti.

All in all, it is a rather uncomfortable situation one way or another, and Ancelotti’s impressive people skills are keeping this from blowing up one of his future alternatives as things stand. Whether he can reach the end of the season with a resolution that does not leave someone un happy is another matter.