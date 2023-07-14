Beloved former Sevilla striker under investigation for rape alongside brother

Former Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder is under investigation for rape, following an alleged incident on the 10th of July.

Ben Yedder along with his brother have been accused of rape by two women aged 19 and 20 following an event on the outskirts of Nice, according to Cadena Cope. The pair have attended a police interrogation regarding the matter, although no further action has been taking as the investigation is in its early stages.

Holding special affection both in Seville and for Sevilla, Ben Yedder regularly tweets out his support for Los Nervionenses. The 31-year-old scored 70 goals for Sevilla in four years, and was their last clinical striker. Since he has featured prominently amongst the top scorers in Ligue 1 for current club AS Monaco, scoring 98 times over the last three campaigns.

The French international has not commented publicly on the incident, but so far the accusations are only alleged. Increasingly a number of sexual assault and rape allegations have stained the game, most prominently with Dani Alves, who maintains he is innocent as he awaits trial in prison.