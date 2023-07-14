Barcelona sanctioned by UEFA for incorrect accounting

Barcelona are to be punished by UEFA for incorrect accounting during the 2022 financial year.

According to MD amongst others, UEFA have handed out a fine of €500k to Barcelona, for incorrectly recording the disposal of tangible assets as profit. They note that this is not related to transfers or players, but rather other assets. They say that it was not relevant income under the current regulations.

Needless to say, few clubs can afford to be losing unnecessary money as much as Barcelona, who have just made significant cuts in all areas of their operations.

Equally, there is no indication how grave this infraction actually is, and a fine of that size is unlikely to have dramatic influence on their business this summer.

It appeared UEFA and Barcelona were on the road to improved relations after the former conceded Barcelona their licence for the Champions League next season in spite of their investigation into the Caso Negreira. However Barcelona are unlikely to be pleased by this punishment.