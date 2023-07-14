Barcelona midfielder has offers from ‘England, Spain and Portugal’ according to father

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez looks as if he will be on his way back out of the club after returning from his loan spell at Valencia.

The 21-year-old missed a significant chunk of the season through injury at Mestalla, but mixed that in with some solid if not spectacular performances. However lately the general consensus has been that Nico does not convince manager Xavi Hernandez, and will thus move out again, in all likelihood on loan.

Speaking to Radio Renasenca (via Sport), his father and former Spanish international Fran confirmed that he was not short of offers.

“Nico has offers from England, Portugal and Spain. He is already of legal age and he and his agent, Jorge Mendes, will decide. What is clear is that he must have minutes to play, although nothing has been decided yet.”

The latter comment may be decisive, given Nico will likely have Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Franck Kessie ahead of him in the pecking order. Barcelona have been linked with signing a pivot too, a position Nico has played in the academy.

“He has three more years of contract with Barca and the preseason has already begun. Barca will have to tell him what must be done and they will talk. At the moment he is training while waiting a bit for his future to be defined.”

Fran was specifically asked about the reported interest in Porto, which he confirmed without saying that a deal was close.

“It is clear that Porto is a great club and it is appreciated that they are interested in Nico, but there is nothing yet about his future. It will be discussed in the next few days.”

Nico is clearly a talented youngster, but came into first-team football ahead of time due to an injury crisis at Barcelona, and since has lacked continuity. Regardless on where he is playing in terms of club, he will want to both be a starter and work out his most effective role in midfield.