Barcelona defender and Real Madrid midfielder visit neuroscientist before returning to work

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde and Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will return to become fierce rivals once more in a matter of days, but the French internationals have spent a chunk of their summer together.

According to Relevo, both of them attended LA Galaxy’s facilities to work out over the summer, where they also engaged the help of neuroscientist in order to improve their football.

Ash Parker has worked with several French players through the recommendations of physio Fabrice Gautier, and Tchouameni and Kounde worked on their mental abilities with him this summer.

“My job is to improve the perception of the information that comes to the footballer through the senses,” says Parker.

“In short, to process stimuli faster and better. Neurological exercises are like learning to ride a bike: once you know, your brain no longer forgets.”

During Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s time at Manchester United as a manager, Parker was also brought in to work with the squad. In his opinion, footballers are far more open to using different types of tools in order to improve, compared to their American counterparts.

Both will be back across the Atlantic shortly as part of their preseason tours with Barcelona and Real Madrid. While Kounde had a good season, Tchouameni might have wished for better after the World Cup.