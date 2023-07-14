Barcelona ready to battle Sevilla for Pablo Maffeo

Barcelona are prepared to fight Sevilla every step of the way in the race to sign Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo.

La Blaugrana are continuing their squad rebuild with right back highlighted as a key area to be reinforced by ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Despite being previously linked with a move to bring Arnau Martinez back to the club from Girona, his asking price was viewed as too high.

Maffeo, who came through the youth ranks at rivals Espanyol, is rumoured to be looking for an exit from Palma, and would be a reduced option.

Joao Cancelo remains Xavi’s rumoured No.1 choice to come in at right back next month but Manchester City are undecided on their plan for the Portuguese international following his loan return from Bayern Munich.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Barcelona need to move quickly with their interest in Maffeo, with Sevilla already progressed in their talks with the player.