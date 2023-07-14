Analysis: Who is ‘Messinho’, the latest Brazilian talent ‘dreaming of playing for Barcelona’?

Barcelona have secured the signing of Vitor Roque, Real Madrid have brought in Endrick Felipe, and Los Blancos won the battle of Arda Guler too. Thus it is no surprise that the media have moved on to the next big thing in Brazil, who will no doubt inspire plenty of headlines.

Once again, the Palmeiras academy is producing some of the best talent in the country, and ‘Messinho’ is their latest gem. Just 16 years of age, he has admitted that he isn’t a fan of the nickname, but it comes from his affection for Lionel Messi. It is easy to see the Argentine’s influence too.

Willian Estevao, often just going by the latter, made his debut for Palmeiras’ under-20 side in January at the age of 15, and since gone on to make seven appearances and score once for them. He has also received call-ups for Brazil’s under-17 side.

At just 10 years of age, Estevao had already signed his first deal with Nike, and MD claim that Paris Saint-Germain have already put €50m on the table for him. He would be unable to move until the age of 18, but is likely to agree a deal before that age which will see him move continents when that date comes to pass.

His dream, as a Lionel Messi idoliser, is to play for Barcelona though. In an interview with the Catalan paper he said as much, and is already on the radar of Blaugrana Sporting Director Deco. In addition, his agent is Andre Cury, who has close links with Barcelona and helped them secure a deal for Roque.

Indeed, Cury has compared him to Messi, and even called him a future Ballon d’Or. As much as no youngster should be compared to the great Argentine, it is easy to see why a young Messi springs to mind. Left-footed, operating from the right side, his electric dribbling style certainly bamboozles opposition defenders.

The teenage sensation penned his first contract with Palmeiras upon turning 16, and has a €60m release clause in his contract too, thus he is unlikely to be allowed out of the door at a cut-price fee.

Like Endrick or Roque, significant attention and pressure will come his way, and there is no way of knowing how any youngster will respond to the riguours of professional football, or simply moving so far away from home. No doubt expectations should be calmed, but it is no surprise he causing excitement.