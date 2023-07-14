Analysis: Where does Aurelien Tchouameni fit at Real Madrid in 2023/24?

Real Madrid are planning for the future with midfield changes a key focus in 2023.

From the outside, the plan is clear in certain areas, as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos prepare to step aside at the end of the season.

Both players have signed their customary one year contract extensions ahead of the new campaign to extend their long service to Los Blancos.

Their joint game load will be meticulously managed in the coming months despite Modric’s superhuman efforts at 37.

Jude Bellingham’s arrival adds another layer to the midfield debate, with a huge fee, and Real Madrid’s manic drive to secure their No.1 target, a telling factor over his assumed starting role.

That settles three midfield debates, with Bellingham ready to take a leading role, and Kroos and Modric utilised for their experience in key matches in La Liga and the Champions League.

Dani Ceballos has also extended his stay, despite appearing ready to leave on a free transfer, but that could potentially be to raise a future transfer fee.

With Modric, Kroos and Ceballos rotating, that leaves space for two more regular starters, with Fede Valverde switching between midfield and attack.

Fran Garcia’s return means Eduardo Camavinga’s left back duty is over and the French star will switch into midfield, alongside Bellingham.

That leaves the remaining question mark over Camavinga’s Les Bleus teammate Aurelien Tchouameni within Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Despite his mega money move from AS Monaco last summer, Tchouameni made just 24 league starts from 38 games in the 2022/23 campaign, as Ancelotti looked to assess his options.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid have no intention of selling the 23-year-old despite interest from Liverpool.

Despite the excitement surrounding Bellingham, Tchouameni’s skillset is best suited as Casemiro’s long term ‘replacement’ in the No.6 role.

Tchouameni, Camavinga and Bellingham are the future of Real Madrid’s engine room, but Ancelotti is a creature of habit, and Kroos and Modric will not fade away.

Kroos is the current deep lying playmaker, but his durability is lower than Modric’s, and Tchouameni will benefit from that, but his place as a certain starter may need to wait another season.