Almeria hold firm on Everton target El Bilal Toure

Almeria are not prepared to lower their asking price for Everton target El Bilal Toure.

Toure enjoyed a superb first season in Spanish football in 2022/23, scoring seven league goals, as Almeria narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga.

However, despite his status as a key player for the club, the Andalucians are pragmatic over their chances of retaining him, amid interest from across Europe.

Alongside links with Italy, Toure has been on the Toffees radar since the start of 2023, as Sean Dyche looks to add goals to his side.

Everton were also forced to fight against relegation in the campaign run in with main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffering with constant injury issues.

As per reports from Marca, Everton have already seen one offer rejected by Almeria, as they look to step up talks over the Malian international.

Everton’s initial bid was rumoured to be around €30m and Almeria will not accept less that Toure’s full €40m release clause.