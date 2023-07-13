Vinicius testimony from race case emerges, asked if monkey chants could be interpreted differently

Vinicius Junior has testified against a 21-year-old who racially abused him during a match last season at Son Moix. During a 1-0 win for Real Mallorca, cameras caught a voice from the crowd racially abusing him.

The Brazilian admits that he was unaware of it at the time, but that the insults came to his attention thereafter. It was one of at least ten racial incidents that befell Vinicius last season.

El Mundo (via Marca) have had access to the Real Madrid star’s testimony from the Son Moix case. Real Mallorca have banned the person in question and stripped him of his membership.

“They insult me ​​because I’m an important player and because I’m black, for both reasons,” –Vinicius told the court via a video call.

“You can’t do this with black people who have been affected throughout the history of humanity.”

Reportedly the person who racially abused him apologised during the hearing, even saying he admired Vinicius as a player.

Remarkably, Vinicius was asked whether the monkey insults could have been interpreted differently (it is not clear by whom).

“They (the insults) will be directed at white people, not black people then,” replied the Brazilian, clearly frustrated by the question.

While it is promising that these issues are being taken to court now and fans are being punished, some will argue not nearly harshly enough, as the case awaits a sentence.

The very fact that this final question had to be asked, although it may have been from the prosecution in order to illustrate the ludicrous idea that it could be brought into question whether it was racist or not, is an illustration that these issues will persist for some time.