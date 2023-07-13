Third option emerges for Real Madrid in their pursuit of signing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain has been one to watch over the last few weeks, and that is sure to continue for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe has previously stated his intention to leave as a free agent next summer, although PSG appear determined to not let this be the case. They recently presented an ultimatum to the 24-year-old: either sign a new contract, or you will be sold now.

Real Madrid have been quietly watching the situation unfold, as they prepare to make their move. They are prioritising signing Mbappe next summer, as it would allow them to pick him up for free, although they could be forced into making a move this summer.

According to Relevo, a third option has emerged for Real Madrid: signing Mbappe in January. This could be an option for all parties, as it would allow the French international to collect his loyalty bonus, and PSG would generate funds from his sale, rather than losing him for free.

However, it would depend on the asking price that PSG would set. Real Madrid would know that they could have Mbappe at the club six months later having paid no transfer fee, so they won’t be prepared to pay over the odds to sign him in January.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but at this stage, it looks like Mbappe will be a Real Madrid by next summer, although when exactly he joins is not yet known.