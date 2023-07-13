Sevilla reach agreement to sign Barcelona right-back target

Earlier this week, Joan Laporta revealed that Xavi Hernandez has asked Barcelona to sign a new right-back this summer, as he hopes to finally address an issue that has plagued the club for the last seven years.

One of their targets is Pablo Maffeo. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Mallorca this summer, and he would be an economically viable signing for the reigning LaLiga champions.

However, Sport have now reported that Sevilla have reached an agreement with Mallorca in order to sign Maffeo. The deal will see Rafa Mir, Oscar Rodriguez and Juanlu Sanchez make the move to the Balearic side.

Sevilla are looking to sell Gonzalo Montiel this summer, with the Argentine international keen to leave the Europa League champions. Maffeo would be his replacement in Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad.

Barcelona could have hope of hijacking a deal as it is currently being delayed by Mir, who is unconvinced by joining Mallorca. However, it looks like that they are set to miss out on another right-back target.