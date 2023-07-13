Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffer injury blow as midfielder goes down with problem in preseason

Real Madrid have suffered their first injury of the season, after the club confirmed that Dani Ceballos had gone down in preseason.

The 26-year-old recently extended his contract for a further four years, and will compete amongst a stacked midfield next season for minutes.

Yet he has suffered his first setback in that battle. Real Madrid have confirmed that he has a thigh muscle tendon problem. They did not give a time of convalescence. Early reports from Alberto Pereiro suggest he could be out for between four and six weeks, the latter of which would keep him out of games against Athletic Club, Almeria and Celta Vigo.

Ceballos has for the most part remained fit for Real Madrid over the last 12 months, something which no doubt worked in his favour during his renewal negotiations.

In addition to Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde, Ceballos now has competition from Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, although not all of them play in similar areas. Nevertheless, it is without doubt their strongest area of the pitch.

Dani Ceballos Real Madrid

