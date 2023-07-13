Real Betis leading the race to sign Real Madrid starlet, Villarreal also interested

Following their failed attempt at promotion to the second tier of Spanish football last season, Real Madrid Castilla’s squad is at risk of being torn apart.

While Raul Gonzalez still remains in charge, several of his key players are expected to move on this summer. Sergio Arribas and Carlos Dotor are two of those that could depart, with the former having been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund.

Rafa Marin could also leave Real Madrid this summer, as his current contract expires next year. According to Diario AS, Real Betis are leading the race to sign the 21-year-old central defender, as they look to replace Edgar Gonzalez, who recently joined Almeria.

Villarreal are also interested in signing Marin, as they begin their search for a new centre back following Pau Torres’ departure to Aston Villa, which was confirmed earlier this week.

Marin has impressed Real Madrid officials over the last year, although it appears likely that he will moving on from the club this summer.